Naga Chaitanya- Samantha’s massive net worth will blow your mind

Hyderabad: South India’s favourite real and reel life couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in the year 2017. The lovely duo who always throw major couple goals have worked together in a couple of films together like Majili, Autonagar Surya, and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

The stunning couple in Tollywood, Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya who has never missed a chance to blow our minds with their stunning chemistry are completely opposite to each other and they have reinstated our faith in true love. Below are the details of their whopping net worth.

Samantha Akkineni’s net worth

According to latest reports, the net worth of Samantha Akkineni is $ 10 million which is over Rs 73 crores. The actor reportedly charges Rs 2 crore for each film that she works on. Over the years, she has endorsed numerous brands and has appeared in several ad commercials as well.

Apart from being a successful actress, Sam is also an entrepreneur, leading two startups. Earlier this year, the diva had launched a pre-school named Ekam in Hyderabad. Ekam, which aims at bringing innovation to education, is a joint venture of Samantha and her other two partners. The Jaanu actress had turned her love for fashion into a business idea and had started her fashion label called Saaki.

Samantha owns a couple of luxury cars and lives in Hyderabad with her husband in their own house.

Naga Chaitanya’s Net worth

As per reports, the net worth of Naga Chaitanya is something huge which is $ 21 million. This is over Rs 154 crores. Chaitanya has been the brand ambassador for several brands over the years. He has appeared in a number of ad commercials throughout his career. The actor also charges fees to appear in events and ceremonies.

Naga chaitanya has several luxury bikes and cars including Тrіumрh Тhruхtоn R and Yamaha YZF R1 .

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya combined net worth

The joint net worth of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya is massive and it will blow your minds. It is 31 million USD which is over 227 crores.

Speaking about their professional fronts, Samantha made her debut in the film industry in the year 2010 with the film Ye Maaya Chesave. Over the years, she has been seen in movies like Dookudu, and Nadunisi Naaygal among others.

Son of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya had made his acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film, Josh. Known for films like, Ye Maaya Chesave, 100% Love, Manam, Premam, Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, Majili, Venky Mama, he is also not far behind his stunning wife.

Chaitanya and Samantha’s first collaboration, Ye Maaya Chesave was a blockbuster hit and had minted Rs, 40 crore.