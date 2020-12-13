Nagaland Guv hails Mahatma Gandhi as one of greatest disciples of Christ

Kohima, Dec 13 : Nagaland Governor RN Ravi has hailed Mahatma Gandhi as one of the greatest disciples of Jesus Christ, an official release said.

Participating in the pre-Christmas celebrations by state’s lawmakers on Saturday, Ravi recalled how the ‘Sermons on the Mount’ touched Gandhi’s heart.

“The sermons awakened in him (Mahatma Gandhi) the purity and power of truth and non-violence which became the cardinal principles of his personal and public life and liberated India from the colonial rule,” said Ravi, who is government of India’s chief negotiator for the Naga talks.

The Governor reminded the legislators that they were the chosen people and exhorted them to be conscious of their responsibility of bringing enduring peace to the suffering people of Nagaland in true Christian spirit of truth and non-violence and be the blessed peacemakers.

He emphasised on the eventual invincibility of truth which could be temporarily eclipsed by the lies of vested interests but never extinguished.

Nagaland legislators celebrated the advent of Christmas with Kethoser Kevichusa one of the speakers at the event held at the new state banquet hall in Kohima.

Kevichusa said: “Peace would never come to us unless we first forgive and make ourselves peace with our Lord Saviour.” He urged the gathering to forgive others and let peace reign.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Education and Tribal Affairs minister Temjen Imna Along, along with other legislators and their wives attended the pre-Christmas celebrations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.