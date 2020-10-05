Nagaland registers 42 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

By SameerPublished: 5th October 2020 7:57 pm IST
Kohima: Nagaland’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 6,594 on Monday as 42 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more death raised the toll to 23, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Dimapur recorded 30 new cases, followed by Mon at 8 and Kohima at 4, he said.

Altogether 113 patients were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,371, the minister said.

At present, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 81.45 per cent.

Currently the northeastern state has 1,149 active cases, additional director of health department Dr Denis Hangsing said in the COVID-19 bulletin.

At least 51 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 82,417 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland till date, said Dr Hangsing.

Source: PTI

