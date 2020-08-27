Nagaland reports more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland on Thursday reported 124 patients recovering from COVID-19 while only six new coronavirus cases were detected in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has risen to 72.27 per cent, as 2,735 people out of total 3,784 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

“State reports 124 recoveries of COVID-19 patients 52 in Kohima, 38 in Mon and 34 in Dimapur,” Health and Family Welfare Minister, S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

“6 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 356 samples tested 4 in Dimapur and 2 in Tuensang,” he tweeted.

The state’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,784 with the detection of the six fresh cases. The number of active cases is 1,031 as 2,735 people have recovered from the disease, nine have died and nine have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland for 11 consecutive days till Tuesday had reported more recoveries than detection of COVID-19 positive cases but there was no recovery on Wednesday.

The highest single-day recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients was reported on August 20 and 25.

The highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases was reported on August 4. The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25.

Dimapur district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,870 followed by Kohima (1,127), Mon (273), Peren (268), Zunheboto (110), Tuensang (54), Phek (31), Wokha (23), Mokokchung (22), Longleng (5) and Kiphire (1).

Of the total 3,784 COVID-19 cases, 1,622 cases are of armed forces and paramilitary personnel, 1,222 are returnees from other states, 680 are traced contacts and 260 are frontline workers, the official said.

Source: PTI