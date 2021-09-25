Nagarjuna gets emotional during dinner with Aamir Khan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently visited to Hyderabad to attend a promotional event of the recently released movie Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

These are probably the best of times to be a cine-buff as the collaborations of multiple industries have gone rife. The result of which is the starring of Naga Chaitanya alongside Aamir in his upcoming venture Laal Singh Chaddha.

The Pk star was invited home by the Akkinenis post his presence in the promotional event. Chay and family hosted Khan for dinner where the latter reportedly spoke about the character Chaitanya plays in their upcoming collaboration.

The actor reportedly revealed that the Josh star will be playing a character named Balaraju which left Nagarjuna teary-eyed as he recollected a time when his father Akkineni Nageswar Rao played a role with the same name seven decades ago.

For the unversed, one of the biggest names of the Telugu Film Industry, ANR passed away at the age of 90 in 2014 due to stomach cancer. He was among the finest actors of his time as he competed alongside stalwarts like NTR. He was active in Tollywood from the early 40s and ended his career with Manam in which he starred next to almost all of his family members.

Nagarjuna who is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Season 5 is overjoyed with the recent success of his son with his latest venture. Fans can only eagerly wait for the ultimate collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan which will be directed by Advait Chandan and is slated for a Christmas release. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead.