Nagarjuna Sagar constituency Bypoll: A three-cornered contest between TRS, BJP and Congress

Hyderabad: Though the by-poll to Nagarjuna Sagar constituency is far away, but BJP, which got less than 2% votes in 2018 is confident of winning this time. It has already begun its election campaign in the constituency.

Winning Dobbak seat and an impressive performance in GHMC elections gave a big boost to the morale of the party. The BJP leadership is confident that it will replicate its winning feats in Nagarjuna Sagar as well.

Nagarjuna Sagar constituency is different from other constituencies of the state. Traditionally it has been a stronghold of the Congress party. Though the Congress candidate, former Minister J Jana Reddy has lost the election in this constituency to TRS, he obtained 42.04% votes.

The next election in this constituency will see a three-cornered contest between TRS, BJP and Congress as all these three parties are confident of willing this seat.

Nivedita Reddy, the wife of K Sridhar Reddy, Nalgonda District President of the BJP had started her ‘Padyatra’ and planning to go from door to door to campaign for the BJP. She is planning to visit each household 4 to 5 times.

Jana Reddy had 50 thousand votes against him during the last two elections which is an indication that the people are rejecting him. “BJP has made a Facebook page for every Mandal of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and has re-activated the young people’s WhatsApp group”, a BJP activist said.