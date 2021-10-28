Naidu conspiring ‘to destabilize’ YSRCP govt: Vijaysai Reddy

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member of Parliament and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) national general secretary Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday accused former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu of :conspiring to destabilize” the AP government.

Speaking to media at Andhra Bhawan a day earlier, Reddy called Naidu the “most selfish leader of India”, and alleged that Naidu had visited Delhi in an attempt to lower the impact of the problems that arose in the state due to his mistakes. He also criticized Naidu for urging the President to invoke Article 356 in Andhra Pradesh alleging that the law and order in the state has collapsed and state has turned into dangerous one.

On October 26, Naidu had visited the the national capital and demanded the central government’s intervention with regard to the attack on TDP’s head office that took place earlier this month. He wanted President’s rule to be imposed in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

Reddy, while addressing the media, recalled that Naidu had visited Delhi a couple of times in the past when he fell into troubles, and “after backstabbing (former TDP chief and AP chief minister) N.T Rama Rao”, to takeover the party. He claimed that that Naidu has lost the the sympathy and confidence of the people of the state, visible through election results and hence visited Delhi to “manage the constitutional institutions”.

He accused Naidu of having no principles and termed TDP and its leaders an anti social elements.