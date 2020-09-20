Naidu goes into huddle after unprecedented Rajya Sabha ruckus

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 6:48 pm IST
Naidu goes into huddle after unprecedented Rajya Sabha ruckus

New Delhi, Sep 20 : Soon after an unprecedented ruckus broke out in the Rajya Sabha with some House members squatting in the premises that forced the Lok Sabha to be delayed, a high-level meeting was convened at the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The meeting at the Rajya Sabha Chairman’s house was believed to be over the ruckus created by MPs of certain opposition parties in the upper house earlier on Sunday where some members like TMC’s Derek O’Brien went aggressive and tore up documents. The intimidation of the Chair was not taken lightly by the Chairman, say sources.

READ:  Jaleel has done no wrong : Pinarayi Vijayan

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, further complicating the matter, the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh for not entertaining opposition’s demand of a division of votes on the passage of the two agri Bills.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel while speaking to the media said, “Our demands for division were not met and the conduct of the Deputy Chairman was not according to democratic norms.” However, it is uncertain whether it came up during the high-level meet.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Covid-19 scene remains grim in Agra region
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close