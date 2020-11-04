Naidu is stay-at-home zoom leader of closed party: YSRCP

Amaravati, Nov 4 : The ruling YSRCP party in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday slammed former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, for criticising the state government on several fronts.

Nara Lokesh had recently toured the flood-hit areas in the state and attacked the Jaggan Reddy government for failing to help the people.

Gadikota Srikant Reddy, the YSRCP chief whip said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and principal opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was a stay-at-home zoom leader. “It’s (TDP) a closed party with a stay-at-home leader who does not come out of his home. He is a zoom leader who conducts zoom meetings,” alleged Reddy about Naidu and TDP.

According to Reddy, the state government was doing a great job while Naidu was simply criticizing without knowing what was happening and how people were coping with the Coronavirus pandemic.

He claimed that the former Chief Minister sent his son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for optics to tour some flood-affected places, and ridiculed that he did not even know the difference between a paddy field and a fish pond.

Reddy alleged that Lokesh posed for some photos during his tour and returned home to Hyderabad.

“You (Naidu) are hiding in your home without coming out and criticizing our government,” he said.

The chief whip said, “The state government has been doing wonderful work with so many welfare activities and programmes, but Naidu is talking ill of the state as if it is going through losses only and nothing good is happening in the state”.

Taking a dig at Naidu over his recent virtual conference with some Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) students, the senior YSRCP leader alleged that he manages those kinds of meetings with TDP activists and claims them to be intellectuals and doctors.

He questioned Naidu that what was he doing as an opposition leader other than just slinging mud at the government.

Reddy also attacked him saying that Naidu made tall promises of making Amaravati like Dallas, Singapore, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Tashkent, Japan and Tokyo.

“You told all the names in the world. You wasted time telling all these kinds of words. Whatever Buddha statue you were showing always, even that was built during late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s time. You are doing graphics and drama,” he alleged.

Reddy questioned Naidu, “What is there in Amaravati and what message he is sending to the world by living in an allegedly illegal house on the Krishna river front.

“Did you do anything in Amaravati? Show me? With the money you had, top constructions could have been built, what did you do?” Reddy claimed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.