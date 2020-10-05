Nalgonda: 11.5 lakh stolen from ATM; gas-lighter used to cut it open

Nalgonda: Using a gas cutter unidentified persons cut open the cash chest of an ATM machine of State Bank of India near Anneparthy district and stole Rs 11.5 lakh cash from it on Sunday night. It is suspected that the incident took place in midnight.

The ATM was located less than 100 metres away from the entrance gate of the 12th battalion of Armed Reserve Police and close to the Narketppally-Adhanki State Highway.

The thieves committed the theft after cutting the wires of CCTV camera installed in the ATM centre. The incident created a sensation and exposed the security lapses.

Locals noticed the ATM machine was cut open and alerted Nalgonda rural police, who rushed to the place and took up investigation. CLUES team also collected clues from the ATM centre.

According to sources, police were examining the footage of another CCTV camera installed in the area and were making efforts to identify the persons involved in the incident.