Name Ayodhya mosque as ‘Sufi Masjid’: Madariya Sufi Foundation

By Sameer Updated: 17th August 2020 8:53 am IST
Muslims views on Ayodhya land

Kanpur: The Madariya Sufi Foundation has written to the chairman of UP Central Sunni Waqf Board, suggesting that the mosque that will come up at the land provided by the government in lieu of Babri masjid at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya, be named as ‘Sufi Masjid’.

Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb

“The naming of the mosque as ‘Sufi Masjid’ will help promote harmony and endorse Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. On behalf of Sufi leaders, sajjada nasheens of dargahs, Islamic scholars and peace-loving citizens of our country, we appeal to the Sunni board that this will have a positive impact nationwide,” said Haji Mohd. Sameer Aziz Boghani, president, Madariya Sufi Foundation.

READ:  Heavy rain alert in Karnataka districts

Boghani said, “India is an example of peaceful co-existence of various religions, creeds and faiths. Sufis were firm in abstaining from religious conflict and are recognized as peaceful members of society. Sufi teachings of spirituality, tolerance and global harmony still resonate with common people. Sufism is an antidote to extremism.”

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close