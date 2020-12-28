Namit Das on playing ‘one of the strangest characters’ in his next

Mumbai, Dec 28 : Actor Namit Das says his character in Aafat-E-Ishq is one of the strangest he has played so far. The actor had recently shared the first glimpse of the film on social media.

In the Instagram image he had shared, Namit is seen with actress Neha Sharma. Both the actors are in retro getup and in the middle of a dance.

Talking about his role, Namit said: “Atmaram is one of the strangest characters that I have played in my career. I don’t want to reveal much, but whatever has been disclosed so far includes that he has killer moves. These moves are enough to get Neha interested in him, but now the question is whether this is love or friendship. It’s an interesting look. He has something retro and playful about him.”

“I thank director Indrajeet Natto ji who had me in his mind for this part. It takes the makers to have complete faith in you when they are casting, when they’re allotting parts to actors. When people see a part like this they will also realise why the right casting is so important. It is one is of the most important factors of filmmaking. My director really stood by me,” added the actor, known for featuring in digital projects like A Suitable Boy, Aarya and Mafia.

Aafat-E-Ishq also features Ila Arun, Deepak Dobriyal and Pravessh Rana.

