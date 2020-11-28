Namit Das: This year entertainment was a larger source of escape

Mumbai, Nov 28 : The year 2020 has been a gloomy one due to the pandemic, and actor Namit Das feels that entertainment turned out to be a larger source of escape.

“This year entertainment was a larger source of escape, and it kind of led viewers to watch a variety of shows. I’m glad that I was able to offer my performances to viewers in different capacities,” he said.

He was seen in quite a few web shows this year, and the audience especially loved his work in the crime drama “Aarya”. The series revolves around actress Sushmita Sen and her character juggling between her life as a doting mother and a crime boss. Namit’s character Jawahar is a major influence on her.

“I’m grateful to have been bestowed with praises for ‘Aarya’. I hope to surprise viewers time and again. I’m stepping into the New Year with my exciting projects and my fingers crossed,” said the actor, who was recently seen in “A Suitable Boy”.

The actor now awaits the streaming of his new digital project “Aafat-E-Ishq”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.