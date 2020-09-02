Nani’s new Telugu biggie ‘V’ shot across 5 states and Thailand

Hyderabad, Sep 1 : The upcoming Telugu biggie, V, starring Nani and Sudheer Babu was shot across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Thailand, making it quite a challenge for the makers.

“The film was shot in five states and one international location. Our intent was to create a consistent visual experience and colour palette for our viewers — generally you will see inconsistencies in the colour palette. From night to day shots we wanted the entire grid to be consistent,” said director Mohana Krishna.

“We therefore took a lot of care in the costume designing, in production design, the kind of clothes we want to avoid, the kind of colours we want to avoid, and it had to match with completely different locations. Goa is completely warm, and Mumbai is both humid and warm, and Thailand is tropical while Manali which is extremely cold — across these many locations and climates, we wanted to create a visually seamless experience for our viewers,” he added.

The team had to match all these looks and make it a consistent grid, which was “a creative challenge”.

“But it also lent the story a certain skin and tone which it demanded. The story unravels over a long period of time. I wanted people to feel that they have read a novel and experienced these locations and experiences vividly. Shooting across these widely different locations helped us do that,” he said.

The film is a romantic thriller where a cop falls in love with a crime writer and everything is perfect until a killer challenges the cop with a puzzle to solve. Taking through the ups and downs, Nani will be seen as an antagonist for the first time.

Also starring Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jagapathi Babu, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.