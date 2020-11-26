Napoli to rename its stadium in honour of Maradona

Naples, Nov 26 : Serie A club Napoli on Thursday renamed its stadium in honour of Diego Maradona a day after he died aged 60. Club president Aulerio de Laurentiis said in a statement that the San Paolo Stadium will now be renamed after him.

“I believe it is right to name the San Paolo after you, so we can keep you with us as a witness of the excellent path this team has taken,” said de Laurentiis in a statement put up on the club’s website.

“Your years here remain indelible in the memories of the people of Naples -– symbolic of a coveted redemption and yearned-for resurrection. Thank you, Diego. You are, and will always be, with all of us.”

Earlier, Naples mayor Naples Luigi De Magistri had urged Napoli to change the name of the stadium in honour of the Argentine football great. “We will name the Stadio San Paolo in honour of Diego Armando Maradona!” he tweeted.

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, winning the Serie A twice, one Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Cup once. Napoli had never won the title before Maradona’s arrival, even flirting with relegation many a times. Maradona left as the club’s highest goalscorer, a record that stood until 2017 when Marek Hamsik surpassed his record.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.