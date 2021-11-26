Nara Bhuvaneswari reacts to YSRCP’s ‘inappropriate comments’

Hyderabad: Nara Bhuvaneswari, managing trustee of the NTR Memorial Trust, expressed her gratitude to one and all for protesting against the ‘inappropriate comments’ made against her in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Bhuvaneswari, daughter of the late former chief minister and actor NT Rama Rao and wife of Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, said that she could never forget how everybody supported her and responded as if the humiliation was caused to their own mother, sister or daughter.

“Our mother and father raised us with values since our childhood. Everybody should strive for promoting ethical values in society. Help should be extended to all those who are in pain and suffering,” she said in a press statement. Referring to the comments in the Assembly, Bhuvaneswari said that nobody should resort to any activities that would undermine the personality or respect of others. She prayed that nobody else should be subjected to the kind of insult that was caused to her.

N Chandrababu Naidu on November 19th announced that he will boycott assembly sessions for the rest of its term and will only return once he gets to be the chief minister again. Naidu, while making the announcement, broke down in tears after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs reportedly abused his wife.

Naidu made this announcement in the state assembly after a heated argument between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP members during a discussion on women empowerment. Naidu expressed resentment over the alleged abusive comments made by YSRCP members against him and his wife on the floor of the house. Naidu said “he had enough” of humiliation from the ruling party.