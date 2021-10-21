Nara Lokesh slams CM Jagan for ‘hit and run’ attack on TDP office

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday slammed Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a “hit and run” attack and vandalism on TDP’s office at Mangalagiri and other places that took place earlier this week.

The TDP leader said that party workers also reportedly sustained injuries. Lokesh, in a press release, stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy “once again proved his sadism by sending his party gangs and mobs to carry out” the alleged attack.

He further alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YCP) goons launched a surprise attack when there were few leaders in the TDP office and vanished from the spot in no time. “Instead of using such hit and run tactics like a coward, CM Jagan should come for direct fights with the TDP committed leadership,” Lokesh stated.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, Nara Lokesh asked the DGP what he was doing when the culprits’ vehicles came and returned in front of his office located near the TDP office.

“No action has been initiated against anybody though 24 hours passed since the attack. A DSP was seen asking the attackers to get into the cars and go after the attack. This was clearly a State-sponsored terrorism with active support from the police,” Lokesh claimed.