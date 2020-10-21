Narine left out despite getting all-clear

New Delhi, Oct 21 : Despite Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine getting the all-clear from the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee, the Kolkata franchise left him out of the playing eleven against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

The team’s decision to leave him and all-rounder Andre Russell out of Wednesday’s team means this is the first time since 2012 that KKR will be playing without either Narine and Russell in their team.

The two have, over the years, been top performers for the franchise.

Narine was reported and warned on October 10 after the match against Kings XI Punjab.

KKR then decided to bench him, the Trinidadian missing the next four games including the one on Wednesday.

A statement from the IPL on October 18 had said, “Mr Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List.”

Russell, who is struggling with the bat, was left out due to a niggle.

–IANS

kh/bg