NASA shares stunning pic of snow-capped Himalayan mountains

New Delhi, Dec 16 : NASA has shared a stunning picture of snow-covered Himalayan mountains captured by a crew member aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The picture shared on Instagram has already received over 11.6 lakh “likes” on the platform.

“The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss.,” NASA said in the caption accompanying the photo.

“The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.”

The picture also captures city lights of New Delhi from the orbiting laboratory.

“South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan,” the US space agency said.

“North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau – the “Roof of the World”.”

“The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation,” it added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.