Bangladesh develops nasal spray that ‘kills coronavirus’

Dhaka: The Bangasafe Oro-Nasal Spray is touted to help people kill the virus as it is already known that the transmission points are the mouth, nose and the eyes.

Talking to UNB, BRICM Director General Dr Mala Khan, said, “Soon, we’re going to introduce a nasal spray having the capacity of killing coronavirus.

“We got the approval from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) for running its clinical trial on March 24 and it’ll be completed soon,” she added.

“We want to make it available in the local markets with every preparation and now we don’t want to disclose any further detail. But it can be said it’ll be available soon.”

Asked about its price, the BRICM DG said, “It’ll be kept within the buying capacity of the general people, and the price will be fixed after reviewing the production cost as we don’t have any intention to make any profit. It’s being produced for the wellbeing of the people.”

According to the BRICM, coronavirus exists in the nose, ear, mouth and throat, and the spray has the capacity to kill coronavirus in those areas.