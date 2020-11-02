Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai: After many Bollywood stars, it is now actor Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah who has tested positive for novel coronavirus.The actor who is best known for his role in ‘Happy New Year’ tested positive for the virus on Monday.

According to a Times Of India report, Vivaan Shah was not keeping well for almost a week. After encountering the symptoms of the virus, he underwent a test after which it was confirmed that he is Covid-19 positive, the report said.

Speaking to ETimes, Vivaan Shah confirmed the news and said, “Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

Reportedly, he is taking rest and is following all the norms to fight against the illness.

Vivaan Shah’s cinema career

Vivaan made his acting debut in Bollywood with an Indian black comedy-drama, ‘Saath Khoon Maaf’, starring Priyanka Chopra.

Later, Vivaan Shah went on to impress the audience with his role in Farah Khan’s ‘Happy New Year’ which was a 2014 release starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

He was recently busy in promoting his Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’ starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor to name a few.

He will be next seen in director Akshay Ditti’s ‘Coat’, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Sonal Jha, Pooja Pandey, Navin Prakash and Badal Rajpoot in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the social drama, in which Vivaan Shah plays the lead role, has been narrated by Naseeruddin Shah himself.