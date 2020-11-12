Nasir Hussain, the Delhi cop who arrested 83 proclaimed offenders

By Zafar Abbas

New Delhi, Nov 12 : When Nasir Hussain, a Head Constable in Delhi Police, puts on his uniform and heads for duty, his eight-year-old daughter Riza looks at him as he reaches the door and has a word of caution for him: “Papa, come early and be safe.”

Posted in Badarpur police station in southeast Delhi, Hussain has recently achieved the target of arresting more than 80 proclaimed offenders within one year, including 40 involved in heinous cases to qualify for out-of-turn promotion as per the standing order. He would soon be promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Coming from a humble background in Sikrawa villagein Haryana’s Mewat, he joined the Delhi Police in 2001 as a constable. Since then, he has been a part of various investigations and raids in Delhi along with the senior police officers.

“I learned a lot from my seniors and that is what is helping me to arrest the proclaimed offenders who have been evading arrest since long. It is basically a team work and I am glad that I have got a good team which never hesitates to take risk while going after dangerous criminals,” Hussain told IANS.

He recalls how he faced resistance when he, along with the police team, went to arrest Jitender alias Jeetu, a proclaimed offender of Vasant Kunj area, with at least 56 cases including robbery, burglary and even dacoity against his name.

“Not just Jeetu, we also faced resistance when we went Uttar Pradesh’s Etah to arrest Mukesh, who was wanted in a POCSO case of Jamia Nagar. Also, Shaukat from Mewat region who had several cases registered against his name in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan. I am glad I could accomplish the job with my team,” he said.

Hussain, 42, has done his graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2000 and has been posted in Badarpur police station for more than a year now. Previously, he was posted in Jamia Nagar police station as well.

His father Aas Mohammad is a farmer and mother Hajra is a housewife. Eldest among his four sisters and two brothers, Hussain got married in 1997 and has four children – two daughters and two sons. His eldest son is doing B.Tech.

“On November 10, HC Nasir Husain achieved the target with the arrest of 42 POs of heinous crime and 41 POs of other crime, a total of 83 proclaimed offenders. His proposal for out of turn promotion to the post of ASI is being sent to police headquarters,” DCP, South East Delhi, R.P. Meena said.

Asked if he feels satisfied by the goal he has achieved, Hussain replies: “I will keep on performing my duty with the same dedication and sincere efforts till the day I retire. Have miles to go still…”

