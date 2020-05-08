Nation paying price for Namaste Trump event: Congress

New Delhi: A day after Gujarat Congress chief, Amit Chavda, alleged that Covid-19 cases spiked in the state because of the Namaste Trump event held in Ahmedabad, the party alleged that the country was paying the price for the February 24 event.

Congress’ tweet

“Due to Namaste Trump Publicity programm Ahmedabad has become hotspot in the state, 73 percent death is in Ahmedabad,” the Congress tweeted on Thursday.

“Because of Namaste Trump programme, not only Gujarat but whole nation is paying the price,” added Congress.

“Is it a coincidence that Ahmedabad which hosted the Namaste Trump event has become one of the worst affected cities?” the party questioned.

Gujarat Model of Development

Congress also said that the Gujarat Model of Development was a lie which has completely devastated not only the state of Gujarat, but the entire nation.

