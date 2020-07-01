National Doctor’s Day: Applauding our real life heroes

Hyderabad: Doctor’s play an important role in everyone’s life, especially in the current scenario. With social isolation becoming a norm, those in distress are definitely lonelier than before. Throughout the pandemic, doctors have been inspiring us in endless ways. Every day, we hear stories of doctors going beyond their job to help their colleagues and communities.

Keeping up with the times, they are now using technology to address pressing needs and make sure they can continue helping those in need. Without the help and seamless services of our doctors, there would be no hope in this battle against the pandemic. There cannot be a better time to appreciate and acknowledge the contribution of doctors to the world.

The dire shortage of PPE kits among frontline healthcare workers during the initial outbreak had the entire world worried. Despite the disease proving fatal and life-threatening, countless doctors did not get discouraged or give up. They are not only helping patients and the public but also acting responsibly and safeguarding their respective families from the virus. We’ve heard that many doctors who risk exposing themselves to coronavirus are now self-isolating from their families to protect them.

Some doctors are not stopping at these incredible sacrifices. They understand the value of the service they provide. While their safety is a priority, they are refusing to sit around waiting for a solution. There are few doctors whose concern towards their community made them engage with people online and gather support. Regular citizens and organizations from across the world are coming forward to do their bit for our heroes as well. Here are two interesting doctors from the city who have done commendable work for the medical fraternity in and around Hyderabad.

Dr.M.Hrishikesh Giri, Asst. Professor in the Department of child psychiatry, Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad coordinated the efforts to fundraise for PPE kits. His ex-classmates Dr. Naga Kishore from UK and Dr. Sunil Esampalli from Australia gave him the idea to start his own crowdfunding campaign so that people could directly donate and help the doctors working in COVID hospitals. Together, they started an online fundraiser on Milaap crowdfunding platform.

These alumni from Gandhi medical college have already utilised 3.7 lakh funds from Milaap. They have purchased over 200 PPE kits and delivered them to PG students in MGM Warangal hospital, Hyderabad Chest Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, TJUDA members and ESI Hospital.

The group of doctors has also ordered 500 of the N95 masks and distributed them to around 300 doctors and PG students. Since the cases are increasing, Dr. Hrishikesh has kept a few masks aside to distribute when there is a deficit.

Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy works at Rainbow Hospital, Hyderabad. He understood the efforts of doctors at public hospitals. He started an online fundraising campaign on Milaap to supply PPE kits to doctors working in the government hospitals. The fundraiser has already raised Rs. 2 Lakh. He is targeting about 2500 – 3000 kits through this fundraiser. Dr. Kalyan identified JIPMER hospital, Puducherry and Govt hospitals in Hyderabad as beneficiaries.

Dr. Kalyan says, “If doctors are infected in these difficult times, not only do we lose the workforce, but they may also carry the risk of infecting other healthy people — both patients and their own family members.”

These crowdfunding campaigns on Milaap received enormous support from people from India and across the world. Since the process is online, people can stay safe at home and show their support. Even in an era of social isolation, these doctors have ensured that people have safely connected with each other over a cause that concerns the whole country and the world.