National Games in Goa this year, in Meghalaya next year: Rijiju

Shillong, Jan 4 : Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that he is optimistic that the National Games, affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be held this year in Goa and in Meghalaya next year.

“My Ministry would give full support to the National Games when they would be held in Meghalaya. Chief Minister (Conrad K. Sangma), being a sports lover, is really giving all his efforts to hold the games in the next year,” Rijiju said adding that he would do everything to promote sports in the northeastern states.

The 36th National Games were initially slated to take place in Goa but were postponed on a number of occasions.

Talking to the media in Shillong on the sidelines of a function at a Sports Authority of India training centre, Rijiju said that the schedule of the games was in trouble owing to the pandemic and that the works for related facility and readying the infrastructure were also affected.

The Union Minister, later in a tweet, said: “This beautiful SAI Training Centre at Shillong in Meghalaya will also be made a high altitude training camp.”

In another tweet, Rijiju said: “A historic beginning for sports development in India! Assam Rifles Public School, Shillong becomes the first Khelo India Sports School from North-East. It’s a major step to integrate sports in education with an effort to strengthen the sports culture of the country.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.