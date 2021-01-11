National Institute of Open Schooling announces exam dates

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday announced the date of examinations for classes 10 and 12. The practical exams will be conducted from January 14 to January 25 and the theory exams are scheduled from January 22 to February 15.

The exam schedule and exam hall tickets are available on the NIOS website www.nios.ac.in, https://sdmis.nios.ac.in and on the Student Dashboard in the Student Portal.

For practical examination, the students can enter their centre and confirm the batch and date allotted to them.

For further details, NIOS students can contact the Regional Center, Hyderabad on their telephone number: 040-24750712, 24752859.