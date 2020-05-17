National Lockdown Extended Till May 31

New Delhi: The Central Government extended the national lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of COVID19.

The National Disaster Management Authority issued necessary formal order under the Disaster Management Act 2005 in that regard. The NDMA has directed to issue necessary guidelines for opening up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to issue detailed guidelines in that regard soon.

“Considering the fact that the lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of COVID19, NDMA, in exercise of powers under Section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures upto 31st May,2020.

The Authority further directs the National Executive Commitee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID19″, the NDMA said in the order.

