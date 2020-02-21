National Seminar of CPDUMT inaugurated at MANUU

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing two days national seminar “Teaching English Language & Literature to Urdu Speakers” on February 20 and 21.

The Chief Guest, Mr. A. K. Khan, Advisor, Minority Welfare, Govt. Of Telangana and Former Police Commissioner, Hyderabad in his inaugural address asserted that the present era signifies the rule of language. The Urdu language has strong roots in India and it is wrong to associate it with Muslims only. Language is a mode of acquiring and transmitting knowledge, but understanding it is the key to teaching. Urdu is a sweet language and can be used to spread all kinds of knowledge, he added.

Prof Syed Mohammed Haseebuddin Quadri, Head, Dept. of English while delivering the keynote address said that the students who know more than one language are found to be relatively more intelligent. Students should not refrain from learning multiple languages, he remarked.

Dr. Muhammed Aslam, Assistant Professor, Dept. Of English conducted the proceedings. Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre proposed the vote of thanks.

SIASAT NEWS