National seminar inaugurated at MANUU

Hyderabad: All social issues of the society including poverty shall be tackled through an inter-disciplinary approach. Our collective research output is minimal, we need to improve it. Noted economist, Prof. Amirullah Khan suggested today while delivering the keynote in the inaugural of National Seminar “Teaching of Social Sciences in Urdu” at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU),

Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers, MANUU is organizing the two-day activity.

Prof. Ayub Khan, Vice-Chancellor I/c presided over. Prof. Amirullah asked the teachers and students of social sciences to take into account the issues related to social policy, reasons of communal discord, citizenship, economy, unemployment, internal migration, poverty and violence against women to make the approach towards the subject realistic and contemporary.

He also highlighted the importance of education in mother tongue by elaborating that 97% of children join schools at primary level but by 5th – 6th standard 70% of them dropped out for the reason that they are unable to follow the subject. Ignorance of language is the primary reason for this dropouts, he added.

Prof. Ayub Khan, in his presidential remarks, asked the social scientist to deal with the issues with proper logic, reasoning and come out with the solution by using the available data. A good teacher understands the learning level of the students, he remarked. An interdisciplinary approach is the need of the hour, he said.

Earlier, Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c addressed the inaugural as the Chief Guest and gave equal importance to subjectivity & objectivity in teaching the Social Sciences. The aim of the seminar is to make the Social Sciences more accessible in Urdu, he said.

Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre in his welcome address spoke about the aims & objectives of the seminar. Dr. K. M. Ziyauddin, Coordinator, Seminar conducted the proceedings and proposed vote of thanks.

MANUU organizes ‘Walkathon’ under Fit India Movement

Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, Maulana Azad National Urdu University has organized “WALKATHON” a campus-wide walk on March 4, 2020. The walk was held in accordance with AICTE/MHRD initiated “Fit India movement” to ensure physical and mental fitness among all the students and staff of Higher Education Institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor Incharge, Prof Ayub Khan administered Fit India pledge to faculty members & students. He congratulated & encouraged them to participate in physical and mental fitness activities in daily life too.

The purpose of “Fit India movement” is to inculcate healthy lifestyle besides physical fitness. Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology supervised the programme. Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Head of the Department assured to organize sports and other fitness-related activities to sensitize students and staff in future. The action plan related to FIT India movement has already been submitted to the AICTE, he informed.

