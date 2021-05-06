Nationwide lockdown only way to break virus chain: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday endorsed the idea of a complete lockdown as proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to break the chain of coronavirus, saying that it is the only option left when the country is facing shortage of oxygen, medicines and other essential medical supplies.

“I fully endorse the call given by @RahulGandhi ji that national lockdown is the only option left. For more than one year, our doctors, medical staff have been performing under excessive workload for the nation. We have lost many of them,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

I fully endorse the call given by @RahulGandhi ji that national lockdown is the only option left. For more than one year – our doctors , medical staff have been performing under excessive workload for the nation. We have lost many of them. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 6, 2021

In another tweet, the Chief Minister said, “The second wave is staring us in the face. Experts and doctors believe that how much we prepare, we are already facing shortage of oxygen, medicines and other equipment, and soon we may run short of medical staff as well,” he said in another tweet.

The second wave staring us in the face- Experts and doctors believe that how much ever we prepare we are already facing shortage of oxygen, medicines and other equipment’s, soon we may run short of medical staff as well. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 6, 2021

“To avoid hardships for the poorest people, migrant workers and common citizens like what we witnessed last year, a well-planned lockdown may be helpful in breaking the chain of the virus and help the country to be better prepared,” he said.