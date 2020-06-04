Nature index ranks UoH first among Indian universities

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked No.1 among the Indian Universities in India on Research Output by the prestigious Nature Index for 2019-2020. This year UoH is ranked at 15 (https://www.natureindex.com/annual-tables/2020/institution/all/all/countries-India) overall among all institutions, marking a rise from last year’s rank of 17.

“The Nature Index functions as an indicator of high quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences (includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences) and it is indeed a proud moment for the UoH, now an Institution of Eminence, to be ranked at number 1 among the Universities. Our competition is from established scientific research institutes and the IITs which constitutes an illustrious list. We of course hope to better our ranks”, said Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

The research outputs for UoH published between 1 April 2019 – 31 March 2020 which are tracked by the Nature Index were considered for ranking. Life Sciences, Chemistry and Physical Sciences were evaluated for output subject wise.

https://www.natureindex.com/institution-outputs/india/university-of-hyderabad-uoh/513906bb34d6b65e6a000281

Based on this data, UoH’s India ranks are: the Life Sciences at #6, Chemistry at # 12 and Physical Sciences at # 13.

