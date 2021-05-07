‘Nature lovers’ paradise’: Inside Dia Mirza’s earthy Mumbai home

Mumbai: Think of actress Dia Mirza and the memories of the innocent, pretty girl dancing in the rain from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein will strike your mind. Though it’s been more than two decades since her Bollywood debut movie was released, we can’t get enough of her beauty.

In her career so far, Dia has been a part of several popular movies including Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Parineeta, Dus, Sanju, etc.

Apart from leaving lasting impressions on big screen, Dia Mirza is also very well-known for her sustainability and eco-friendly practices that she makes in her daily life. It is no surprise that the former Miss Asia Pacific is an avid nature lover. Therefore, it is only to be expected that her home would be a reflection of it.



Image Source: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza has been residing in same Mumbai home ever since she came to the city of dreams in early 2000’s. Her sprawling 3BHK apartment is nestled in Bandra’s well-known Pali Hill neighbourhood. All warm wooden flooring, white-washed brick walls and larger-than-life windows that bring in sunshine, birds and positive vibes, proves that Dia’s pad is a perfect earthy space.

From a window corner that makes for a greenery lover’s delight to an expansive collection of books in a classic library, scroll down to check the actress’ tastefully done abode in Mumbai.

Image Source: Design HQ Magazine YouTube

Image Source: Design HQ Magazine YouTube

Image Source: Design HQ Magazine YouTube

Image Source: Design HQ Magazine YouTube

Image Source: Design HQ Magazine YouTube

Image Source: Design HQ Magazine YouTube

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen in a Telugu thriller presentation, Wild Dog, also featuring Nagarjuna, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni. Her last Bollywood movie was Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu.

Speaking about personal front, Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year. She expecting her first child with him.