Navjot Singh or Rochelle Rao: Who is returning on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma and his entire team is making a comeback with another laughter riot from this weekend. The Kapil Sharma Show which went off air earlier in this is returning on silver screen from August 21 and ever since the premiere date has been announced excitement level among the fans is at its peak.

After Sumona Chakravarti, now Rochelle Rao has confirmed her comeback in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes! You heard that right. Rochelle is being brought back on popular demand as her character was loved by the audience. Speaking to ETimes about show, she said that she is returning back to comedy which is a space she loves.

Rochelle Rao is popularly known for her sports anchoring. But, she has carved a niche for herself after fans loved to see her comic timing and acting in the previous seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show. She was absent in the most recent season of Kapil’s show and making a grand comeback as her character ‘Lottery’.

Apart from Sumona, Rochelle and Kapil, the comedy show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Meanwhile, the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 will have Akshay Kumar with his Bell Bottom team and Ajay Devgn with his Bhuj: The Pride Of India team gracing the show.