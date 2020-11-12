Navy’s 5th Scorpene submarine launched in Mumbai (Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 12 : Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Y Naik on Thursday launched the fifth of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari Class submarines under the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at the Mazagaon Dock Ltd (MDL), officials said here.

The new submarine was named ‘Vagir’ by Naik’s wife Vijaya S Naik. The launch ceremony was conducted through videoconference from Goa in the presence of top naval officers and other dignitaries, including officials from the Naval Group, France.

After the launch, ‘Vagir’ will be fitted with various equipment for the Harbour Acceptance Trials.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik lauded the stellar role of MDL in the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the Centre.

He also appreciated the deep emotional bonds between ships and submarines and the crew which builds and man them as a “unique aspects of the Navy and shipyards”.

After comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for over a year, the fully combat-worthy submarine capable of operations in all modes and regimes of deployment shall be delivered to the Navy.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Vice Admiral SR Sarma (Chief of Material and CWP&A), Vice Admiral SV Bokhare (Inspector General Nuclear Safety), Vice Admiral RB Pandit (Chief of Staff Western Naval Command), senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy.

Two submarines of Project-75 programme at MDL — Kalvari and Khanderi — have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The third submarine of the P-75 is undergoing the final phase of rigorous sea trials, the fourth Vela has commenced sea trials, the fifth ‘Vagir’ was launched on Thursday, while the sixth and last one is being readied for boot together.

Leading the nation’s indigenous warship building programme, the MDL has till date constructed varied ranges of combat platforms like Leander and Godavari class frigates, Khukri class corvettes, Coast Guard OPVs, 1241 RE class missile boats, Delhi and Kolkata class destroyers, Shivalik class stealth frigates, SSK submarines and the P-75 submarines under its belt.

Recently, the MDL went in for an IPO which was oversubscribed 157.42 times.

Source: IANS

