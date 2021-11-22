Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, Sushmita nominated for Emmy 2021

Mumbai: The 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards is all set to take place on November 22 in New York. A total of 44 nominees from across 44 categories from across the world will be competing for thr prestigious awards which recognises some of the best works in international television.

Three talented personalities from India — Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen and Vir Das have been nominated this year for their amazing work on digital platforms.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is nominated under best performance by an actor category for his Netflix film ‘Serious Men‘. It was directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ has been nominated under best drama category. The web show was directed by Ram Madhvani. The stellar cast also included Chandrachud Singh and Sikander Kher. It streams on Disney+Hotstar.

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das’ Netflix show ‘Vir Das: For India’ has been nominated in the best comic act category.

International Emmy award ceremony will be available for live streaming on the International Emmy Academy’s official website on November 23.