Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity

Mumbai: In a rather shocking instance, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya leveled allegations against him that he was involved in several extra-marital affairs and even had girls over at home when she was alone in labor. In an interview to an entertainment portal, the actor’s estranged wife accused him of infidelity and unfaithfulness to their relationship.

Over two months ago, Aaliya revealed that she filed for a divorce. Since then, she often made serious allegations against him. Earlier, the actor’s lawyer called her allegations a ‘slander campaign in front of the media’.

In the interview, she said that he was in another relationship while they were dating and about to get married. They frequently fought over this before and after the marriage as well. When she was pregnant with their first child, she said, she drove all by herself to go for checkups. When she was in labor, Nawaz would be talking to his girlfriends, she alleged. She came to know of the calls after she checked the phone bills.

After her delivery, she came to know of another woman who stayed at her place during her absence. She mentioned that all these details were shared by Nawaz’s brother Shamas, but she would never tell Nawaz about it. They would end up fighting anyway, she commented.

However, Nawazuddin sent a legal notice to her, which stated that she has been engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation.

Nawaz and Aaliya married in 2009 and they are parents of two children. Aaliya filed for the divorce on May 6 and the actor’s lawyer, Adnan Shiekh said that Nawaz responded to it on May 15. Aaliya in her divorce petition mentioned that she expects full custody of both her children.