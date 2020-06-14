NC calls for end to skirmishes on LoC

Srinagar: The National Conference on Saturday called for an end to skirmishes on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is the people who continue to bear the brunt of escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

“The flaring up of tensions between India and Pakistan along the LoC has made the lives of locals living there no less than a terrible nightmare, the situation there has remained as it is since long, making the lives of locals miserable,” senior NC leader and Member of Parliament from north Kashmir Muhammad Akbar Lone said here.

Lone said people living along the LoC are distressed over the continued shelling from across the border, which has resulted in the loss of lives and property.

“This has become an everyday affair now, but those who can actually stop it from happening are not doing enough. There is no substitute to talks and only dialogue between the two frosty and rival neighbours can bring an end to the border skirmishes. If dialogue could be employed as a medium to deescalate soaring up tensions with China, why can’t it be done with Pakistan?” he said.

The MP said the fallout of such skirmishes along the LoC is being excruciatingly felt by the people who along with their belongings and livestock have become cannon fodder of these hostilities.

“These skirmishes also have a chilling effect on the economic activities of the people, dwelling in border areas. Caught between the devil and the deep sea, they aren’t able to manage their household chores and look after their farms.

“Peace on the border is far more indispensable since any fall out has a direct impact on the daily lives of the locals. Ubiquitous tension on borders besides affecting the economic activities also causes mental trepidation to the elderly and children,” he said.

Calling for an end to the border skirmishes, Lone urged the government to take a review of stock positions of all essentials in the border areas.

He also asked the government to initiate work on all major developmental works in the areas flanking the LoC without any delay.

Source: PTI

