By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 3:14 pm IST
NCB arrests 3 peddlers with synthetic drug in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 1 : The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three peddlers on charge of possessing synthetic drug mephedrone, officials said on Friday.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told IANS: “We intercepted three peddlers with the synthetic stimulant during raids at Andheri and Kurla areas on Thursday night and arrested them.”

The NCB in the last few months has tightened the noose around peddlers in several parts of the country.

The NCB is also probing two cases related to drugs against a number of Bollywood celebrities in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB has questioned several top actors in the last couple of months.

