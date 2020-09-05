NCB arrests Sushant’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 2:40 am IST
NCB to produce Showik, Miranda before court; to seek custody

Mumbai, Sep 5 : The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case, part of the ongoing probe into the death of the late actor.

The NCB arrested Sawant on Saturday evening following revelations made by Showik, the brother of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the NCB got custody of Showik and Miranda for four days, till September 9.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Kangana requests these celebrities to give blood samples for drug test
Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close