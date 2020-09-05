NCB arrests Sushant’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant

Mumbai, Sep 5 : The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case, part of the ongoing probe into the death of the late actor.

The NCB arrested Sawant on Saturday evening following revelations made by Showik, the brother of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the NCB got custody of Showik and Miranda for four days, till September 9.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.