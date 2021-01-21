NCB busts drugs factory in Mumbai, unearths Dawood link

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 12:39 pm IST
NCB busts drugs factory in Mumbai, unearths Dawood link

Mumbai, Jan 21 : In a mega action against the drug cartel in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau has got the links of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar after the agency busted a drugs factory in Mumbai’s Dongri, which was being operated by Karim Lala’s grandson Chinku Pathan.

An NCB official related to the probe, requesting anonymity told IANS, “Chinku Pathan, who was nabbed by the NCB yesterday is the grandson of Lala, who was the mentor of Dawood Ibrahim.”

The official said that Lala was the original underworld don of Mumbai.

“This cartel was basically being run by the Pathani gang and they were also having relations with the Dawood gang,” he said.

READ:  Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena reveals her strategy as Eijaz Khan's proxy

The official said the drug law enforcement agency recovered cash to the tune of Rs one crore, huge amount of drugs at the factory which the agency busted and also recovered some weapons.

The official said that Singhu Pathan’s partner Aarif Bujhwala is the biggest supplier of drugs in Maharashtra.

–IANS
aks/qn/dpb

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 12:39 pm IST
Back to top button