NCB seizes 3,010 ecstasy pills sourced from Belgium

New Delhi, Aug 20 : India’s federal drug monitoring and enforcement agency has seized high quality contraband in Mumbai on Thursday, which was sourced from Belgium’s Brussels.

India’s Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a couple and seized a total of 3,010 MDMA pills (969 gm), commonly known as ecstasy, sourced from Belgium on August 10 at DHL Express India (P) Ltd in Goregaon in Mumbai.

“The couple identified as HA Choudhary and R Batharey, sourced the drug from Belgium was arrested and sent to Judicial Custody,” said KPS Malhotra, a zonal director with the narcotics watchdog.

The investigators stated the pills were concealed inside the false cavity of the card board box containing the consignment.

The NCB team then identified the people who ordered the consignment and raided the premises of the accused. The sleuths recovered 46 tablets (17.5 grams) of MDMA from the Navi Mumbai residence of a couple who procured the drugs from Belgium.

The high quality ecstasy pills seized were in different colours – Orange, Pink and Green. The drug was meant for supply in the party circuits of Mumbai.

NCB is investigating the linkages of this case to the wider syndicate trafficking supply of party drugs into India.

MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, a party drug that alters mood and perception, is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produces feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

As per UNODC World Drug Report 2020, “ecstasy” continues to be manufactured primarily in Europe, most notably in Western and Central Europe.

Europe accounts for two thirds of the “ecstasy” laboratories dismantled worldwide.

The current seizure of ecstasy is from Belgium and has its source in Central Europe. The total quantity of “ecstasy” seized worldwide has doubled over the period 2009-2018.

“This is also reflected in the rapidly increasing popularity of such synthetic drugs in India,” said Malhotra.

