NCP corporator passes away due to COVID-19

By Qayam Published: July 04, 2020, 3:58 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Pune: A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune passed away due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in the early hours on Saturday.

48-year-old Datta Sane, a former opposition leader of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 24 and was admitted to the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital.

Maharashtra has now a total of 1,86,626 positive cases, including 77,276 active cases and 1,01,172 recoveries.

The death toll in the state has reached 8,178.

Source: ANI
