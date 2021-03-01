NCW takes suo motu cognisance of attack on BJP worker’s mother

New Delhi, March 1 : : The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo-motu cognizance of an incident regarding assault on the mother of a BJP worker in West Bengal.

“National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post regarding an old lady who has allegedly been assaulted by supporters of a political party as her son supported different political party,” the commission said in a statement.

Chairperson of the commission Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, West Bengal for taking action in the matter to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The Commission has also written to Chief Election Commissioner. It has also sought a detailed action taken report.

On Sunday, the BJP had alleged that a party worker and his aged mother were beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The TMC denied the allegations.

— IANS

aka/ash