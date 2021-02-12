NDMC bans road digging till March 31

By IANS|   Published: 13th February 2021 12:49 am IST
New Delhi, Feb 12 : The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has banned road digging in its jurisdiction till March 31 except for urgent repair or maintenance work.

An NDMC spokesperson told IANS that the decision has been taken in view of the forthcoming ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’ (Cleanliness Survey) 2021.

The civic body has issued orders to all government authorities such as Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) etc to not dig up roads till March 31.

