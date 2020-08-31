NE CM, leaders condole demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Guwahati/Agartala/Shillong, Aug 31 : The Chief Ministers and political leaders of eight northeastern states cutting across political lines remembered their personal experience and expressed deep grief for former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday evening in Delhi.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: “The end of an era. My deepest condolences at the demise of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. I join the nation in solemn prayers as one of our towering personalities in public life leaves for the heavens above.”.

Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the BJP-led alliance, North East Democratic Alliance, said that a legend leaves us ! “Pranab Da, one of modern India’s finest leaders, a statesman and a visionary, is no more with us. His legacy shall be something to cherish forever,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said: “My father Purno A. Sangma and Pranab Mukherjee not only shared the race towards the Presidential chair but also shared a friendship of mutual respect.

“He was a great statesman who was spoken highly of by my late father. His demise is a huge loss to our country, said Sangma, also the President of the National People’s Party.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet said : “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former President of India Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He had served the nation with utmost dedication. He was a true leader and inspiration to many.”

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that he was deeply saddened after hearing about the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee. “His demise has left a political vacuum which can never be filled,” Singh said.

Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front President Zoramthanga said : “Saddened by the demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones. He will be remembered !”

Describing Pranab Mukherjee as a formidable political strategist, draftsman and parliamentarian with an astute legal mind, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that India has lost a legendary leader and statesman.

“Mukherjee was a quintessential seven-time parliamentarian starting his political journey as Member of the Rajya Sabha in 1969. He was re-elected four more times before winning his first Lok Sabha election from Bengal’s Jangipur in 2004. He was re-elected in 2009,” Khandu said in a statement.

“People of Arunachal Pradesh will always be indebted to him for having a soft corner for the state throughout his political career,” Khandu added.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Burman, who was Mukherjee’s classmate in Kolkata when both studied law in 1959 said he had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true leader and inspiration to many.

Burman, a veteran Congress leader, said : “I have never seen a leader like Mukherjee. He was a broad hearted leader, who helped people irrespective of political affiliations. I have lost a true friend.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.