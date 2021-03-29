Need for a new regional party in Telangana to confront TRS: Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said there is an urgent need for forming a new regional party in Telangana. People got disillusioned with Congress, Reddy said.

Speaking to the media Reddy said the TRS could be challenged by forming a new regional party. Wherever two strong regional parties exist, the people of such state progressed, Reddy said.

“The Congress Party has failed to provide an alternative to the TRS in Telangana due to which many party leaders are joining other parties,” Reddy said.

Reddy, who had recently resigned from Congress, said he would consult his supporters for the next three months to chalk out his plan of action. He indicated that he may form a regional party or fight the election as an independent candidate. He also referred to the poor performance of Congress in the recently held Graduate MLC elections.

“Congress must change its political discourse and strategy. In spite of TRS leaders being on their verbal offensive, Congress is meek and passive. Only Revant Reddy is aggressive on his individual capacity, but that is not likely to benefit the party,” the Congress dissident leader said.

About the new political party, Reddy said there is a need to merge small regional parties to form it by keeping an alliance with Congress and BJP.

“There is no question of my joining either TRS or BJP,” Reddy categorically said. “Sharmila would not play any significant role in Telangana politics,” Reddy said.

About TRS Reddy said it has turned into a father-son party. Regarding re-joining Congress, Reddy said he would review the party situation during the next three months before taking a final call.