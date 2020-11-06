‘Need Nitish govt for Bihar’s development,’ PM in open letter to voters

New Delhi, Nov 5 : Ahead of final phase of voting in Bihar,Prime Minister has written an open letter to the voters of Bihar and urged them to vote for development.

The Prime Minister said he is “committed” to development of Bihar and “I need the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar to ensure that there is no hiccup in the state’s development journey, and developmental schemes are not stuck,” he wrote in the letter.

The PM said since 2005 the atmosphere in Bihar has changed with better law and order situation, infrastructure and social and economic prosperity. The NDA will deliver both to Bihar and its people.

In the letter, PM Modi also mentioned the key promises made by the NDA which include water for every household and better connectivity which includes airports,waterways and roads.

“Better connectivity will help ‘ease of living’ for the youth, farmers and poor,” the PM said in the letter.

The PM said the NDA has laid a strong foundation of better infrastructure and rule of law.

“We are working towards aatmanirbhar Bihar,” said the PM.

The PM said the NDA government has presented its report card and vision document for the future. The double-engine government in Bihar will push the state to new heights and stressed that each and every vote matters and those with voting rights are indeed ‘powerful’. He urged voters to use that power for the ‘bright future of Bihar’.

In his speeches, the PM has been urging people to go ‘vocal for local’. This will change the lives of local artisans. “It is a way with which our local products will gradually become a part of the global market.”

He had also referred to the Mudra scheme, saying that nearly Rs 2.5 cr have been disbursed in Bihar as loans. Reaching out to women, a key voter base of CM Nitish Kumar in the last election, Modi said that nearly Rs. 1.75 cr out of this amount has gone to women.

As many as 1207 candidates are in the fray for the third and final phase of polling for 78 seats in 15 districts scheduled for November 7.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.