Need to promote Bhagavad Gita among younger generation: TS Governor

By Sameer|   Published: 18th December 2020 9:14 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that it was high time that the younger generation should inculcate the habit of reading the Bhagavad Gita.

The Bhagavad Gita is a Hindu scripture that is part of the epic Mahabharata. It is a compilation of dialogues between Pandava prince Arjuna and Lord Krishna during the Kurukshetra war.

Speaking at the virtual inaugural of the Gita Jnana Saptaham launched by the Samskrita Bharati in association with the Pragna Bharati and the Impact Foundation from the Raj Bhavan, Soundararajan said the Bhagavad Gita prepares everyone well to face any situation in life with confidence and overcome depression and despair.

She said that many great personalities including Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda got inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita.

Describing the Bhagavad Gita as the world’s best and eternal personality development book ever, the Governor stated that it offers solutions to many problems faced by mankind.

“It has got universal and contemporary relevance. It motivates us to perform our bounden duty with utmost dedication and sincerity and remain detached from the results,” she added.

The Governor stated that many studies in different countries have proved the beneficial effects of Bhagavad Gita recitation. “Reading of Gita guides us all and shows us the path suitable to us in excelling in our chosen fields,” she stressed.

The Governor lauded the efforts of the Samskrita Bharati, Pragna Bharati, and the Impact Foundation for their efforts in promoting the Bhagavad Gita through the Gita Jnana Saptaham programme.

Source: ANI

