Need to strengthen synergy among law enforcement agencies in India: CBI Chief

New Delhi, Oct 30 : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rishi Kumar Shukla has stressed on the need to strengthen the synergy between law enforcement agencies within India and for continuous capacity building through training.

Shukla made the remarks during the culmination of a three-day virtual national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Thursday.

According to a CBI statement, Shukla spoke about strengthening synergy among law enforcement agencies and for continuous capacity building through training.

The CBI Director also stressed on sustained deterring action against corruption through speedy investigation and expeditious prosecution of cases.

He appreciated the overwhelming response from States/UTs/Central Agencies and their contributions to the deliberations and thanked them for their whole-hearted participation.

Sanjay Kothari, Central Vigilance Commissioner, highlighted the need to recognize public servants serving with integrity and the importance of honest leadership at the top of any organization.

The participants included Heads of Anti-Corruption Bureaux, Vigilance Bureaux, Economic Offence Wings/CID from States/UTs, CVO’s, CBI officials and representatives from various Central agencies.

The CBI had organized the National Conference coinciding with the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, which is being observed in India from October 27 to November 2.

‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ is observed every year and affirms India’s commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.