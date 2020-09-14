NEET 2020 qualifying marks may go up as candidates find exam easy

Hyderabad: NEET 2020 qualifying marks might go up as candidates who have appeared for the examination on Sunday said that the question paper was easy when compared to the previous year exam.

Question from NCERT textbooks

Questions in the physics section were easy as 30 to 40 percent of them were from NCERT textbooks.

Sharing his experience, one of the students who appear in the examination said that Botany and Zoology sections were easy whereas, questions in the Chemistry section were direct. He said that questions in the Physics section were formula-based.

NEET 2020 qualifying marks may go up

Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical) of Aakash Educational Services Limited also confirmed that the question paper was easy when compared to previous year.

Talking about the qualifying marks, D Sankara Rao, Dean of Sri Chaitanya Junior College said that it might go up as the question paper was easy. It may go up to 150 marks, he added.

50 thousand students appear for NEET in TS

About 50,000 students appeared for the exam for admission into medical courses held on Sunday at 112 centres in Telangana amid special arrangements in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barring a few incidents, the exam passed off smoothly.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) took special measures for the conduct of the test in view of the apprehensions voiced by some opposition parties and student groups over holding the exam amid the pandemic.